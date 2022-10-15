AO World (LON:AO) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $60.82

AO World plc (LON:AO – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 60.82 ($0.73) and traded as low as GBX 43.98 ($0.53). AO World shares last traded at GBX 49.12 ($0.59), with a volume of 932,107 shares trading hands.

AO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of AO World in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AO World to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 45 ($0.54) to GBX 65 ($0.79) in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 59 ($0.71) target price on shares of AO World in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 43.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 60.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £280.27 million and a P/E ratio of -37.78.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company also provides logistics and transport services.

