Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Shares of NYSE:ARI opened at $9.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 38.24 and a quick ratio of 38.25. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $15.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.70.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance ( NYSE:ARI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 71.47% and a return on equity of 8.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 100.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth $60,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 721.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

