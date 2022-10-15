Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.15% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.
Shares of NYSE:ARI opened at $9.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 38.24 and a quick ratio of 38.25. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $15.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.70.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 100.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth $60,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 721.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.
