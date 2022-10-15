Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Lifted by Peterson Financial Group Inc.

Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,731 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 6.5% of Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.0% during the second quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 6,320 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Apple by 5.0% in the second quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 74,545 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its stake in Apple by 3.1% in the second quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 37,357 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. NatWest Group plc grew its stake in Apple by 1.8% in the second quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 75,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial grew its stake in Apple by 20.8% in the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 10,031 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 298,034 shares of company stock worth $46,105,704. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apple Trading Down 3.2 %

A number of research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Bank of America downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.35.

AAPL stock opened at $138.38 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.16 and its 200-day moving average is $153.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

