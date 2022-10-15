Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Decreased by Neumann Capital Management LLC

Neumann Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,972 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,683 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 7.1% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,228,507,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,097,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,915 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Apple by 13.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,407,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Apple by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,133,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,722,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162,898 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Apple from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.35.
Insider Activity
Apple Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of AAPL stock opened at $138.38 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.
