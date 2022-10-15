Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Trimmed by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,830 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 13.5% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Emerson Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 363.6% in the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 29.1% in the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday, July 29th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.35.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $138.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.65. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 298,034 shares of company stock worth $46,105,704 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

