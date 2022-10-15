Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 778,210 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 4.5% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $106,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Hall Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Apple by 5.0% in the second quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 74,545 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its stake in Apple by 3.1% in the second quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 37,357 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. NatWest Group plc increased its stake in Apple by 1.8% in the second quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 75,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial increased its stake in Apple by 20.8% in the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 10,031 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,972 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Apple
In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 298,034 shares of company stock worth $46,105,704. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Apple Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $138.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.65. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Apple Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.
