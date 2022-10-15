Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 778,210 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 4.5% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $106,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Hall Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Apple by 5.0% in the second quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 74,545 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its stake in Apple by 3.1% in the second quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 37,357 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. NatWest Group plc increased its stake in Apple by 1.8% in the second quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 75,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial increased its stake in Apple by 20.8% in the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 10,031 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,972 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 298,034 shares of company stock worth $46,105,704. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apple Trading Down 3.2 %

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.35.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $138.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.65. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.