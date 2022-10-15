Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,133 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,431 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.9% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $66,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,704,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after acquiring an additional 14,484 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,018,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,396,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $138.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.65.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Apple from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.35.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 298,034 shares of company stock worth $46,105,704 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

