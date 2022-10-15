Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Donald L. Hagan LLC

Donald L. Hagan LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,460 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.5% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its stake in Apple by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 6,320 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hall Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Apple by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 74,545 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its stake in Apple by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 37,357 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. NatWest Group plc grew its stake in Apple by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 75,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial grew its stake in Apple by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 10,031 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.35.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $138.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 298,034 shares of company stock worth $46,105,704. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

