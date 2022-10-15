Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,757 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 4.9% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $25,228,507,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,097,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,915 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Apple by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,407,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230,300 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Apple by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,133,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,722,187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 298,034 shares of company stock worth $46,105,704 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apple Trading Down 3.2 %

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $138.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.65. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.