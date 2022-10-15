Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,757 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 4.9% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $25,228,507,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,097,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,915 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Apple by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,407,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230,300 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Apple by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,133,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,722,187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.
In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 298,034 shares of company stock worth $46,105,704 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $138.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.65. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.
