Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Evercore ISI to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMAT. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $126.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.68.

Applied Materials Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $74.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.35. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 339.3% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,084 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 12,423 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $904,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 236.4% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 86,218 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $13,567,000 after buying an additional 60,592 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

