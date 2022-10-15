Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.16

Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.16 and traded as low as C$0.80. Aptose Biosciences shares last traded at C$0.80, with a volume of 5,333 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.
Aptose Biosciences Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$73.84 million and a P/E ratio of -0.91.
About Aptose Biosciences
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.