Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.16

Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.16 and traded as low as C$0.80. Aptose Biosciences shares last traded at C$0.80, with a volume of 5,333 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Aptose Biosciences Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$73.84 million and a P/E ratio of -0.91.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences ( TSE:APS Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:APTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C$0.03. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.7599999 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.