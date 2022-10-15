ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Position Boosted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ArcBest by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in ArcBest by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in ArcBest by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ArcBest by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ArcBest by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ArcBest news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $2,219,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ArcBest Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $75.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ArcBest Co. has a 1 year low of $65.15 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.57.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.39. ArcBest had a return on equity of 33.83% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is 4.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARCB has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on ArcBest to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ArcBest from $105.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ArcBest from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on ArcBest from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArcBest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.22.

ArcBest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

