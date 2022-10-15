Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Stock Holdings Reduced by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Arconic were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arconic by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arconic during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Arconic by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,969,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 16,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Arconic by 0.3% during the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 736,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

ARNC opened at $19.48 on Friday. Arconic Co. has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $35.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day moving average of $26.04.

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). Arconic had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, EVP Diana B. Perreiah sold 4,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $110,011.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,989.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Diana B. Perreiah sold 4,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $110,011.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,989.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa M. Miller sold 31,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $880,130.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,892,667.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ARNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Arconic from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Arconic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Arconic from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

