Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Bank of America from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s previous close.

AMBP has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.50 to $6.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.00 to $5.45 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.97.

NYSE:AMBP opened at $4.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.42. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $10.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.73.

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a positive return on equity of 89.66% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 18.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

