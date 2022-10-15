Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) PT Lowered to $13.50

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $13.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.65% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ACRE. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Ares Commercial Real Estate Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ACRE opened at $10.83 on Thursday. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $16.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.
About Ares Commercial Real Estate
Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.
