Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) PT Lowered to $13.50

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $13.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ACRE. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Ares Commercial Real Estate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACRE opened at $10.83 on Thursday. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $16.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Commercial Real Estate

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACRE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth about $13,895,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 52.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,952,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,881,000 after acquiring an additional 668,656 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the second quarter valued at about $8,022,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 22.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,121,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,772,000 after acquiring an additional 204,054 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the first quarter valued at about $2,180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.