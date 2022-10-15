Ares Management Co. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.46 Per Share (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ares Management in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $3.46 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.48. The consensus estimate for Ares Management’s current full-year earnings is $3.21 per share.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Ares Management had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $618.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.30 million.

Ares Management Stock Down 2.8 %

ARES has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Ares Management from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ares Management from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ares Management from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Ares Management from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.22.

NYSE ARES opened at $61.08 on Friday. Ares Management has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $90.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.36. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Management

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Ares Management by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 575.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ares Management news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 7,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $544,898.28. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 218,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,959,240.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 7,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $544,898.28. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 218,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,959,240.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 50,271,580 shares in the company, valued at $81,942,675.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,600,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,000. Insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 156.41%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Stories

