argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $403.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARGX shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $427.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of argenx from €400.00 ($408.16) to €425.00 ($433.67) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of argenx from $375.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in argenx by 126.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in argenx during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in argenx by 68.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in argenx by 10.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in argenx by 29.8% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARGX stock opened at $351.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 0.86. argenx has a 52-week low of $249.50 and a 52-week high of $403.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.35.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($3.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.76) by $0.95. argenx had a negative return on equity of 49.45% and a negative net margin of 538.17%. The business had revenue of $85.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that argenx will post -15.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

