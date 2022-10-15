ARIAKE JAPAN Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKEJF) Short Interest Up 63.6% in September

ARIAKE JAPAN Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKEJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, an increase of 63.6% from the September 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

ARIAKE JAPAN Stock Performance

AKEJF opened at 39.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 39.92. ARIAKE JAPAN has a 12-month low of 39.92 and a 12-month high of 39.92.

Get ARIAKE JAPAN alerts:

About ARIAKE JAPAN

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

ARIAKE JAPAN Co, Ltd. manufactures, processes, and sells natural seasoning products from chicken, pork, and beef. The company also engages in the production, processing, export/import, and sale of agricultural and livestock products, marine products, quasi-drugs, and non-pharmaceutical products, as well as the management of restaurants.

Receive News & Ratings for ARIAKE JAPAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARIAKE JAPAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.