ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) PT Lowered to $5.50 at Credit Suisse Group

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $5.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.52% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Shares of ARR stock opened at $4.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $536.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average is $7.10. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $10.98.

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 89.15%. Equities research analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 83.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 9,301 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 87.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 97,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 45,615 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 14.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 205,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 26,074 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.0% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 305,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 32,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 106.2% during the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 17,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.87% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

