Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Downgraded by Citigroup

Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AANNF has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Aroundtown from €7.60 ($7.76) to €5.00 ($5.10) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Aroundtown from €4.10 ($4.18) to €2.70 ($2.76) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Aroundtown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Aroundtown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aroundtown from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.60.

Aroundtown Price Performance

AANNF opened at $1.99 on Thursday. Aroundtown has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $7.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.89.

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

