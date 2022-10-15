Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Short Interest Up 94.1% in September

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 150,200 shares, an increase of 94.1% from the September 15th total of 77,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,422,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of AITX stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Company Profile

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc focuses on the delivery of artificial intelligence and robotic solutions for operational, security, and monitoring needs. It also develops front-end and back-end software solutions. The company was formerly known as On The Move Systems Corp. and changed its name to Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc in August 2018.

