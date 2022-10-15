Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 130,700 shares, a growth of 126.5% from the September 15th total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 506,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Asahi Kasei Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Asahi Kasei stock opened at $12.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.71. Asahi Kasei has a twelve month low of $12.64 and a twelve month high of $21.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 8.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Asahi Kasei will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asahi Kasei Company Profile

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It provides caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene; polymers; chemical intermediates; additives; membranes and systems; clads and anchors; optical and printing materials; electronic materials; and lithium-ion battery and lead-acid battery separators.

