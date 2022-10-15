Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Short Interest Update

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ACDSF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,775,300 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the September 15th total of 1,442,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 67.5 days.

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $2.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.04.

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (Ascendas Reit) is Singapore's first and largest listed business space and industrial real estate investment trust. It was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) in November 2002. As at 31 December 2020, Ascendas Reit's investment properties under management stood at S$13.7 billion.

