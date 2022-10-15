Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Short Interest Update

Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ACDSF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,775,300 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the September 15th total of 1,442,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 67.5 days.
Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $2.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.04.
Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
