Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Short Interest Up 40.6% in September

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 207,000 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the September 15th total of 147,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 388,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

AOTVF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a report on Friday, June 24th. CIBC cut shares of Ascot Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.15 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.15 to C$0.90 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.90 to C$1.60 in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AOTVF opened at $0.28 on Friday. Ascot Resources has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average of $0.45.

Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold project covering an area of 8,133 hectares located to the northwest of the town of Stewart, British Columbia; and the Red Mountain project covering an area of 17,125 hectares located to the east-northeast of the town of Stewart.

