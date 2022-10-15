Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Short Interest Up 27.6% in September

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 190,800 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the September 15th total of 149,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.7 days.
Ashtead Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ASHTF opened at $47.65 on Friday. Ashtead Group has a 12-month low of $39.89 and a 12-month high of $87.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.41.
About Ashtead Group
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ashtead Group (ASHTF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.