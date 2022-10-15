Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Short Interest Up 27.6% in September

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 190,800 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the September 15th total of 149,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.7 days.

Ashtead Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ASHTF opened at $47.65 on Friday. Ashtead Group has a 12-month low of $39.89 and a 12-month high of $87.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.41.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

