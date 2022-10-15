ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Short Interest Update

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the September 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 836,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Down 1.9 %

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $15.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.23. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASAZY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 261 to SEK 267 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 280 to SEK 275 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 250 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 280 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.00.

(Get Rating)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.