AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of AssetMark Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.51. The consensus estimate for AssetMark Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AssetMark Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMK. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AssetMark Financial in a report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

AssetMark Financial stock opened at $17.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.96. AssetMark Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $29.54.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $151.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.89 million. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 12.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the first quarter worth $49,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in AssetMark Financial by 32.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the first quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in AssetMark Financial during the second quarter valued at about $152,000. 26.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. The company provides integrated technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated processes, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform.

