Atalaya Mining (TSE:AYM) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.51

Shares of Atalaya Mining Plc (TSE:AYM – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.51 and traded as low as C$3.50. Atalaya Mining shares last traded at C$3.50, with a volume of 1,002 shares traded.
Atalaya Mining Trading Up 1.7 %
The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$489.58 million and a P/E ratio of 3.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.96.
Atalaya Mining Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Atalaya Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.32%.
Atalaya Mining Company Profile
Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.
