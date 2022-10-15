Atalaya Mining (TSE:AYM) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.51

Shares of Atalaya Mining Plc (TSE:AYM – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.51 and traded as low as C$3.50. Atalaya Mining shares last traded at C$3.50, with a volume of 1,002 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$489.58 million and a P/E ratio of 3.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.96.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Atalaya Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.32%.

In other news, Director Jesus Fernandez Lopez bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$146,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$442,582.58.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

