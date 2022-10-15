Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,985,500 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the September 15th total of 4,511,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 301,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.9 days.

Athabasca Oil Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of Athabasca Oil stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. Athabasca Oil has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $2.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.86.

About Athabasca Oil

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

