Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a drop of 62.3% from the September 15th total of 75,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Atlantia Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ATASY opened at $10.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.52. Atlantia has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $12.40.
Atlantia Company Profile
