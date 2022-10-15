Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 57.8% from the September 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 935,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Atlas Copco Price Performance

ATLKY stock opened at $9.14 on Friday. Atlas Copco has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $17.87. The company has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average of $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

ATLKY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Societe Generale raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 105 to SEK 100 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.10 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Copco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.74.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

