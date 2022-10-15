Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 42.1% from the September 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEXAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Atos from €26.00 ($26.53) to €15.00 ($15.31) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Atos from €25.00 ($25.51) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Atos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Atos from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.42.

Get Atos alerts:

Atos Price Performance

Shares of AEXAY opened at $1.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.22. Atos has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $10.89.

Atos Company Profile

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions, as well as end-to-end vertical solutions, data platforms, and infrastructure solutions. The company's solutions include advanced computing; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; advance detection and response, data protection and governance, and trusted digital identities, as well as digital workplace, hybrid cloud, and IoT and OT security; digital consulting; digital workplace; and edge computing and Internet of things.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.