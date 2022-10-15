Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Short Interest Update

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the September 15th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 457.0 days.

Separately, TD Securities raised Atrium Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

OTCMKTS AMIVF opened at $7.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.83. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

