Automax Motors (LON:MTMY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.50

Shares of Automax Motors Ltd. (LON:MTMY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.50 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.05). Automax Motors shares last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.05), with a volume of 268,234 shares traded.
Automax Motors Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 542.51, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of £4.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4.50.
About Automax Motors
Automax Motors Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in offering domain monetization and mobile digital advertising services to advertisers, advertising agencies, app developers, and domain owners. The company was formerly known as Matomy Media Group Ltd and changed its name to Automax Motors Ltd.
