AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Given New $205.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Evercore ISI to $205.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on AVB. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $228.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.40.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $169.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $168.05 and a one year high of $259.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $644.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.41 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1,434.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 36,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.