Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Position Reduced by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,018 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Avista were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Avista by 178.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avista during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Avista by 1,438.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Avista by 83.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Avista during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. 83.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $54,212.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,340.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AVA opened at $37.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.55. Avista Co. has a 52-week low of $36.32 and a 52-week high of $46.90.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Avista had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $378.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.44%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avista in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

