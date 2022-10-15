Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,107 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIDU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $364,024,000. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Baidu by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,653,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $351,079,000 after buying an additional 968,082 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Baidu by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,111,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $279,420,000 after buying an additional 559,213 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Baidu by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,301,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $436,796,000 after buying an additional 462,936 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 5,704.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,230,000 after buying an additional 402,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BIDU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna cut their target price on Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Macquarie started coverage on Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Baidu in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Baidu in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $100.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.73. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.05 and a 1 year high of $182.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

