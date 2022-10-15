Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) PT Lowered to $217.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $236.00 to $217.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 116.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Baidu from $223.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group started coverage on Baidu in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Baidu in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Baidu in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $100.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.37. Baidu has a one year low of $100.05 and a one year high of $182.60. The firm has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Trading of Baidu

About Baidu

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth $364,024,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Baidu by 16.7% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,167 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Baidu by 480.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Baidu in the first quarter valued at about $1,586,000. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.