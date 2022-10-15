Bank of America Cuts Ball (NYSE:BALL) Price Target to $60.00

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Bank of America from $68.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ball from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Ball from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Ball to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ball from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.79.

Ball Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $47.46 on Thursday. Ball has a 12-month low of $46.96 and a 12-month high of $97.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Ball Company Profile

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ball will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

