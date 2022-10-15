Bank of America Cuts International Paper (NYSE:IP) Price Target to $37.00

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Bank of America from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.43% from the stock’s previous close.

IP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on International Paper from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $32.62 on Thursday. International Paper has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $55.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC lifted its position in International Paper by 37.5% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in International Paper by 16.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 12.4% during the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in International Paper by 5.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 732,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,815,000 after acquiring an additional 37,917 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in International Paper by 62.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

