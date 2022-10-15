Bank of America Cuts Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Price Target to $54.00

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Bank of America from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Sealed Air from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Sealed Air to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

SEE stock opened at $45.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.21. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $43.62 and a 1 year high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.21.

Insider Transactions at Sealed Air

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 320.73% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 4,500 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.95 per share, with a total value of $256,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 515,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,343,715.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Emile Z. Chammas bought 1,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $54,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 208,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,257,346.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward L. Doheny II acquired 4,500 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $256,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,343,715.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $395,640. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sealed Air

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sealed Air by 18.4% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Sealed Air by 10.7% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 485,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,599,000 after acquiring an additional 47,021 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the third quarter worth approximately $516,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Sealed Air by 368.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 73,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 57,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in Sealed Air by 4.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 538,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,318,000 after acquiring an additional 24,518 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

