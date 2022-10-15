Bank of America Lowers AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Price Target to $112.00

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Bank of America from $123.00 to $112.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ATR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of AptarGroup to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.80.

AptarGroup stock opened at $95.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.69 and its 200-day moving average is $106.02. AptarGroup has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $135.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $844.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. AptarGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total transaction of $560,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,183.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total value of $5,531,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,589,660.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total transaction of $560,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,183.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 23,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

