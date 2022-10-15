Bank of America Trims WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Target Price to $40.00

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Bank of America from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.38% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. TheStreet lowered WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on WestRock from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on WestRock from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WestRock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

WestRock Price Performance

NYSE:WRK opened at $31.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.12. WestRock has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $54.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WestRock news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $220,111.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,277.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other WestRock news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $220,111.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,277.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,849.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of WestRock

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 4.7% during the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 82,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 5.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 25.0% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 17.1% during the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 46,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.3% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 129,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

