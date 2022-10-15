Barclays Reiterates “€133.70” Price Target for Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1)

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) has been given a €133.70 ($136.43) price objective by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 13.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HNR1. Royal Bank of Canada set a €174.00 ($177.55) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €205.00 ($209.18) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group set a €161.00 ($164.29) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($197.96) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($193.88) price objective on Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Hannover Rück Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of FRA:HNR1 opened at €154.70 ($157.86) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €152.32 and a 200-day moving average of €145.77. Hannover Rück has a one year low of €94.75 ($96.68) and a one year high of €116.37 ($118.74).

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

