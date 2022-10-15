Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $682.00.

BTDPY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 610 ($7.37) to GBX 530 ($6.40) in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

Barratt Developments Price Performance

BTDPY opened at $7.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.34. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $20.71.

Barratt Developments Increases Dividend

About Barratt Developments

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.5455 per share. This is a positive change from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.49%.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

