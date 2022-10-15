Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.64

Bear Creek Mining Co. (CVE:BCM – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.64 and traded as low as C$0.50. Bear Creek Mining shares last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 145,268 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$3.35 to C$2.15 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$2.70 to C$1.60 in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$76.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19.

Bear Creek Mining ( CVE:BCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$12.87 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Bear Creek Mining Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani property that consists of 13 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

