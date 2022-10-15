Beecher Investors Inc. Sells 1,300 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Beecher Investors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 12.7% of Beecher Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Beecher Investors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,704,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after purchasing an additional 14,484 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $54,018,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $16,396,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $1,200,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 298,034 shares of company stock valued at $46,105,704. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Bank of America lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.35.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $138.38 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

