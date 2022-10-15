Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Belden were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Belden by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Belden during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Belden by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Belden during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belden during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BDC shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Belden from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Belden in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Belden from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

In related news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 14,424 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $961,503.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,990,700.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 14,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $961,503.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,990,700.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $266,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,537.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,424 shares of company stock worth $1,294,844. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Belden stock opened at $60.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Belden Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.89 and a twelve month high of $70.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.29.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. Belden had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $666.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Belden’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Belden’s payout ratio is 10.53%.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

