Benchmark Trims Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Target Price to $250.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Benchmark to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NSC. Robert W. Baird downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $306.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.19.

NYSE:NSC opened at $213.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $237.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.89. The company has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $204.26 and a 52-week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,025 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.3% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,257 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.8% in the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

