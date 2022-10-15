Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 68.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,601 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth $25,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth $42,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 56.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 26.8% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total transaction of $751,203.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,939.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bio-Techne Stock Down 2.1 %

Several analysts have recently commented on TECH shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $475.00.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $282.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $326.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.26. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $272.01 and a 12-month high of $531.80.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.04 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 19.34%.

About Bio-Techne

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

See Also

